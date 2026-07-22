Kanikapila Vintage: Natalie Ai Kamauu

In this episode of Kanikapila Vintage, Derrick Malama shares his 2009 interview with Natalie Ai Kamauu. She talks about her journey from Miss Aloha Hula to a career as an award-winning musician.

The former Miss Aloha Hula at the Merrie Monarch Festival talks about growing up performing with the halau founded by her parents, and she details her journey from dancer to musician and vocalist. We hear about her experiences touring the world with a Hawaii-based pop group and using music to connect to her own children. Plus, she’s joined by her husband, ‘Iolani, who brings his guitar to accompany Natalie’s vocals for live studio performances of tracks off of her debut album, “‘E.”

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.