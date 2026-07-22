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Kanikapila Vintage

Kanikapila Vintage: Natalie Ai Kamauu

By Derrick Malama,
DW Gibson
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:00 AM HST

In this episode of Kanikapila Vintage, Derrick Malama shares his 2009 interview with Natalie Ai Kamauu. She talks about her journey from Miss Aloha Hula to a career as an award-winning musician.

The former Miss Aloha Hula at the Merrie Monarch Festival talks about growing up performing with the halau founded by her parents, and she details her journey from dancer to musician and vocalist. We hear about her experiences touring the world with a Hawaii-based pop group and using music to connect to her own children. Plus, she’s joined by her husband, ‘Iolani, who brings his guitar to accompany Natalie’s vocals for live studio performances of tracks off of her debut album, “‘E.”

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.

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Kanikapila Vintage kanikapila sundayDerrick Malama
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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