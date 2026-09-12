Red Cross delivers kits to help Kauaʻi residents clear Lowell debris

The American Red Cross distributed clean-up kits on Kauaʻi after Hurricane Lowell ripped roofs off homes and generated enormous surf that tore buildings off their foundations.

Red Cross workers delivered rags, sponges, rakes and other tools to neighborhoods to help people remove debris from their homes, Red Cross Pacific Islands Region spokesperson Shannon Carley said Friday.

Teams were also taking note of the damage so the Red Cross will be able to help as quickly as possible if residents call for help. The type of assistance available is different for each disaster and individual, but is usually monetary, Carley said to HPR.

Shannon Carley



/ American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region





A volunteer stands with a clean-up kit in the Baby Beach area of Poʻipū on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, after Hurricane Lowell hit Kauaʻi.

Workers also handed out snacks and water on their rounds. They went to the south shore on Thursday and headed to the north shore on Friday.

“We also talked to community members and asked, ‘Where have you heard your neighbors have been hit hardest? Where should we go next?’” Carley said.

The Red Cross plans to continue the work until they’ve reached every affected community and head out as long as they receive calls, she said.