Episode 4: On Molokaʻi, sovereignty starts with food

Molokaʻi was already known to be a small community before COVID-19 shut everything down. Only about 7,000 people live there, compared to nearly 1 million living on Oʻahu. The island has a few hotels and one general hospital.

Host Russell Subiono hopped on a small plane to Molokaʻi, where he met up with residents who have taken matters into their own hands. From starting their own farms to initiating nonprofits, the Molokaʻi mentality remains strong as the island community fights to keep their rights in check.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast is hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev Banerjee, Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff, Bill Dorman, Sylvia Flores, Casey Harlow, Sophia McCullough, Liberty Peralta, Krista Rados, Emily Tom and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

