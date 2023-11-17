© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This Is Our Hawaiʻi

Episode 5: Debunking eminent domain rumors in Lahaina

By Russell Subiono,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:10 AM HST
Lahaina residents found connection and support on social media after the devastating wildfire. But they also found a rumor claiming that FEMA could seize land from property owners who applied for disaster assistance.

The rumor is false, but it revealed an erosion of trust between the community and the government.

The rumor derives its power from the fear that Lahaina residents could lose their land. Host Russell Subiono and producer Savannah Harriman-Pote spoke with residents, lawyers, and government officials about the history and context behind the genuine concern.

Local support provided by Bess Press.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast is hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev Banerjee, Bill DormanSylvia FloresCasey HarlowSophia McCulloughLiberty PeraltaKrista Rados and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to Maddie Bender for her production assistance and to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
