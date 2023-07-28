© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This Is Our Hawaiʻi

Episode 3: Living on Lānaʻi with a billionaire as your landlord

By Russell Subiono,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM HST
Imagine trying to make ends meet while living on an island owned by one of the richest people in the world. That’s the reality for some residents on Lānaʻi, who say the power dynamic of land control can get… complicated. In this episode, we talk to some of those residents who call Lānaʻi home — and have no plans of leaving.

Since its initial conveyance in the early 20th century, a handful of people have called Lānaʻi their own, including “Pineapple King” James Dole and billionaire businessman David Murdock. The current owner of the island is Larry Ellison, the billionaire who co-founded the software giant Oracle Corp.

To find out more, HPR ferried over to Lānaʻi. The dynamics between landlord and residents/tenants can make some people hesitant to share their experience, but a few were open to talking.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast is hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev BanerjeeTaylor Nāhulukeaokalani CozloffBill DormanSylvia FloresCasey HarlowSophia McCulloughLiberty PeraltaKrista RadosEmily Tom and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
