Episode 2: How to buy a Hawaiian island for $1

A little over a decade ago, tech billionaire Larry Ellison made headlines when he acquired Lānaʻi for $300 million. He reportedly bought the island for less than what David Murdock, the island's previous owner, had hoped to sell it for — but it was still a much steeper price than what William G. Irwin paid in 1909. Irwin, then one of the wealthiest businessmen in Hawaiʻi, bought the island for just $1.

Host Russell Subiono and producer Savannah Harriman-Pote set off to find a 100-year-old receipt — and ended up unraveling a story about big businesses, legal battles and land conspiracies.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

