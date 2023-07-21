© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This Is Our Hawaiʻi

Episode 2: How to buy a Hawaiian island for $1

By Russell Subiono,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM HST
Before James Dole transformed Lānaʻi into one of the world's largest pineapple plantations, another man set his sights on the island. In 1909, businessman William Irwin bought nearly the entire island of Lānaʻi for $1. But who put it up for sale in the first place?

A little over a decade ago, tech billionaire Larry Ellison made headlines when he acquired Lānaʻi for $300 million. He reportedly bought the island for less than what David Murdock, the island's previous owner, had hoped to sell it for — but it was still a much steeper price than what William G. Irwin paid in 1909. Irwin, then one of the wealthiest businessmen in Hawaiʻi, bought the island for just $1.

Host Russell Subiono and producer Savannah Harriman-Pote set off to find a 100-year-old receipt — and ended up unraveling a story about big businesses, legal battles and land conspiracies.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast is hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev BanerjeeTaylor Nāhulukeaokalani CozloffBill DormanSylvia FloresCasey HarlowSophia McCulloughLiberty PeraltaKrista RadosEmily Tom and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi</i> podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
