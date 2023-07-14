© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Is Our Hawaiʻi

Who belongs in Waipiʻo Valley?

By Russell Subiono,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:01 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe

The home of high chiefs, black sand beaches and kalo farming — Waipiʻo Valley is one of the most sacred places on Hawaiʻi Island. But when the county suddenly closes the only road to get there, deep rifts among the people of the island begin to emerge.

For decades, Waipiʻo residents have voiced concerns of over-use, not just of the road, but of the valley itself. The area is considered sacred, home to taro fields and heiau. But it's also a top tourist destination.

Host Russell Subiono talked story with locals who spend their days fighting for what they believe is right — while also learning more about himself along the way.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced by Hawaiʻi Public Radio, a member of the NPR Podcast Network, with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast is hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev BanerjeeBill DormanSylvia FloresCasey HarlowSophia McCulloughLiberty PeraltaKrista Rados and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi
Stay Connected
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes