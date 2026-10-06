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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tracking the tourist industry; Modern-day Manapua man

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published October 6, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
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FILE - People gather at Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi.
Rick Bowmer
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AP
FILE - People gather at Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • With travel prices rising and tourism numbers falling, Omnitrak President Chris Kam tracks the state of Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Megan Tagami reports on slipping math scores for Hawaiʻi’s high schoolers | Full Story
  • Lance Hirai, president of the American Institute of Architects Honolulu Chapter, shares information special public events being held for Architecture Month 
  • HPR heads to Waialua to meet Jordan Simmons — a modern-day Manapua man
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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