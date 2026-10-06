The Conversation: Tracking the tourist industry; Modern-day Manapua man
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- With travel prices rising and tourism numbers falling, Omnitrak President Chris Kam tracks the state of Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Megan Tagami reports on slipping math scores for Hawaiʻi’s high schoolers | Full Story
- Lance Hirai, president of the American Institute of Architects Honolulu Chapter, shares information special public events being held for Architecture Month
- HPR heads to Waialua to meet Jordan Simmons — a modern-day Manapua man