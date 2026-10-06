Architecture group celebrates centennial with public events across Honolulu

The American Institute of Architects Honolulu Chapter marks its centennial this October.

In addition to turning 100, it shares its birthday with the Aloha Tower, which in its heyday was the tallest building in Honolulu.

The tower, which was designed by architect Arthur Reynolds, was recently voted “Hawaiʻi's Favorite Building” in a recent People's Choice Award survey.

Eric Risberg / AP Aerial view of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi on Nov. 22, 1991.

During the month of October, the AIA Honolulu is hosting a number of events to highlight the influence of architects on our built environment.

HPR spoke with AIA Honolulu president Lance Hirai to learn more about the variety of events happening around town.

“There's a pastel workshop, a sketching workshop, a film night for young architects, promising architects to just get a little bit more knowledge about what this profession is about,” Hirai told HPR.

“And on top of that, we have our long-standing boards around downtown Chinatown that is open to the public.”

For Hirai and the AIA, the events are a way to celebrate their past and to engage their community as they look towards the future.

“I think what it offers is just a chance for everyone of us to take a pause, look up, and start to appreciate the built environment around us,” he said.

More information about the events happening during October — or “Archtober,” as the AIA has dubbed it — can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.