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After half a decade, Aloha Tower officially reopens

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM HST
The Aloha Tower seen in the early morning of Oct. 15th, 2026 before its grand reopening.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Aloha Tower seen in the early morning of Oct. 15, 2026 before its grand reopening.

For the first time in five years, the public is once again able to enjoy the views from Honolulu’s historic Aloha Tower.

The iconic island landmark held its formal grand reopening on the morning of Oct. 15 after shutting down for repairs during the COVID pandemic.

The Aloha Tower is seen in Honolulu in this photo from October 2026.
The Conversation
Aloha Tower celebrates centennial with a grand reopening
Catherine Cruz

HPR paid a visit to Aloha Tower Marketplace to take part in the celebration and greet the sunrise. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director Dre Kalili was on hand to offer a sneak preview.

Kalili detailed some of the tower's renovations, including a new fire suppression system and the installation of a history timeline for viewers to enjoy and learn about the history of Honolulu Harbor.

Items on display in the newly renovated Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026)
1 of 2  — more aloha tower 9.jpg
Items on display in the newly renovated Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026)
Catherine Cruz / HPR
The interior of the Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026)
2 of 2  — more aloha tower 10.jpg
The interior of the Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026)
Catherine Cruz / HPR

"When I think of the last 100 years and and think of all the changes on the waterfront that the tower has been there for, you know, it's really awe-inspiring,” she told HPR.

“It makes me think about what is to come in the next century for the maritime industry, for our harbor, and for the communities on our islands that rely on the goods that come through this port.”

More information about the Aloha Tower centennial and their upcoming events can be found here. 

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation architectureHistoryHonolulu Harbor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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