After half a decade, Aloha Tower officially reopens

For the first time in five years, the public is once again able to enjoy the views from Honolulu’s historic Aloha Tower.

The iconic island landmark held its formal grand reopening on the morning of Oct. 15 after shutting down for repairs during the COVID pandemic.

HPR paid a visit to Aloha Tower Marketplace to take part in the celebration and greet the sunrise. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director Dre Kalili was on hand to offer a sneak preview.

Kalili detailed some of the tower's renovations, including a new fire suppression system and the installation of a history timeline for viewers to enjoy and learn about the history of Honolulu Harbor.

1 of 2 — more aloha tower 9.jpg Items on display in the newly renovated Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026) Catherine Cruz / HPR 2 of 2 — more aloha tower 10.jpg The interior of the Aloha Tower. (Oct. 15, 2026) Catherine Cruz / HPR

"When I think of the last 100 years and and think of all the changes on the waterfront that the tower has been there for, you know, it's really awe-inspiring,” she told HPR.

“It makes me think about what is to come in the next century for the maritime industry, for our harbor, and for the communities on our islands that rely on the goods that come through this port.”

More information about the Aloha Tower centennial and their upcoming events can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.