In October, Hawaiʻi celebrated the centennial and grand reopening of its beloved historic landmark, Aloha Tower.

The festivities oversaw the official reopening of the tower's viewing deck and highlighted its history as a lighthouse to help mariners navigate their way around Honolulu Harbor.

On the heels of that celebration, HPR took a look at another landmark: The Diamond Head Lighthouse.

While it's an icon that millions of hikers travel to see each year, these days, its view has been hidden under a thick cloak of construction cloth.

Catherine Cruz / HPR Diamond Head Lighthouse dressed in scaffolding.

HPR paid a visit to the lighthouse to talk to Coast Guard officers about the work that's underway. Lt. Thomas Haynie, from the civil engineering unit, explained that it was part of a routine maintenance project to spruce up its paint and interior.

"We've worked closely with the Hawaii State Historic Preservation Division in order to make sure we can maintain this historic appearance and not make any major changes to it," he explained.

HPR also spoke with former U.S. Coast Guard officer Gustavo Flores Guerra, who explained how the lighthouse is still operational during its refurbishment.

"The Coast Guard is still walking that same path that they once did," he said, remarking on the lighthouse's past.

Take, for example, "this remodeling on the outside, but still having the original Fresnel lens on the inside — it's really cool how they merge the history and modern technology together," he told HPR.

Catherine Cruz / HPR USCG Historian Gary Thomas tours the interior of the Diamond Head Lighthouse. (October 2026)

And to hear from someone with a personal connection to the landmark, HPR reconnected with Gary Thomas, Executive Director of the Foundation for Coast Guard History. The former Commander is married to retired Admiral Cari Thomas, who was the first woman to lead the 14th district — now known as Oceania.

The lighthouse property includes a residence for the admiral, so for several years, Admiral Thomas and her husband Gary were fortunate enough to call the Diamond Head Lighthouse their home.

HPR spoke with Gary Thomas about his time spent as a resident there.

"We were very privileged to be able to be there and live there for two years and be custodians not only of the house but its history," he reflected.

Thomas shared tales from the lighthouse's storied history — from its time as a camouflage radio station and armed barracks during WWII to its modern use as a meeting place for ambassadors and admirals from across the globe.

U.S. Coast Guard / The United States Navy Memorial Undated photos of Melvin Kealoha Bell Sr., a Native Hawaiian member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Just as important as the lighthouse, he continued, were the people who kept it running.

He told HPR of the story of Melvin Kealoha Bell, a Native Hawaiian who was the lighthouse's radio operator who sent out the first warning message to the ships at sea when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

"It's people, local Hawaiians, who were making their mark on that story. It's the equipment, it's the lighthouse, but at the end of the day, it's always about the people who serve there."

With so many rich stories surrounding this beacon of Hawaiian history, HPR asked Thomas which memory stood out as a favorite. His answer? Christmas lighthouse cookies.

"We would make lighthouse-shaped cookies, and each one individually painted," he recounted.

"The chef who would work there would make five or six hundred cookies … and it was one of those things you could see him pull his hair out doing it all, but every kid wanted a lighthouse cookie."

To learn more about Coast Guard history, visit the Foundation for Coast Guard History website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.