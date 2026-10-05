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The Conversation

The Conversation: USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. comes home; Habeas corpus and the Honolulu Zoo

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
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Crowds watch as the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 28, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Crowds watch as the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 28, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR hears from military officials, servicemembers and their families as Naval Destroyer USS Frank Petersen Jr. returns to its homeport at Pearl Harbor
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on Daniel K. Inouye International Airport — and why it’s ranked near the bottom of America’s airports | Full Story
  • Animal communications expert Victoria Anderson weighs in on a historic Hawai’i Supreme Court hearing over the elephants at Honolulu Zoo
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on “Forgotten Island,” an animated film bringing Filipino stories to the big screen | Full Story
  • Barbershop quartets gather for the Pan Pacific Harmony Convention, a week dedicated to harmonizing in Honolulu
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The Conversation U.S. NavyMilitaryAnimalsMusicEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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