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Hawaiʻi Filipinos find cultural representation through new animated film

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:59 AM HST
Jenny Slate, left, and Dave Franco arrive at the premiere of "Forgotten Island" on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
/
Invision via AP
Jenny Slate (left), who voices Batiba in "Forgotten Island," and Dave Franco (right), who voices Raww, arrive at the movie's premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

October is Filipino American History Month, and a newly released animated film tells a magical tale about friendship from the Filipino perspective.

When Hawaiʻi artist Lydia Querian got involved in DreamWorks' “Forgotten Island,” film through her connection with Nathan Matthew David, who was the movie’s composer.

Querian and her husband, Ron, were among the cultural advisors who consulted with the composer on working with Indigenous artists from the Philippines, ensuring that their work is recognized.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
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Local News FilmFilipinoEntertainment
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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