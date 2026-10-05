Hawaiʻi Filipinos find cultural representation through new animated film

October is Filipino American History Month, and a newly released animated film tells a magical tale about friendship from the Filipino perspective.

When Hawaiʻi artist Lydia Querian got involved in DreamWorks' “Forgotten Island,” film through her connection with Nathan Matthew David, who was the movie’s composer.

Querian and her husband, Ron, were among the cultural advisors who consulted with the composer on working with Indigenous artists from the Philippines, ensuring that their work is recognized.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.