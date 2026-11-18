When the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” opened at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival in 2000, it was one of its first screenings in the U.S. A Hawaiʻi audience saw the premiere before it showed in Hollywood. That was thanks to the festival's new leader, Chuck Boller, who had befriended the film's director, Ang Lee.

This was just one of his impacts over decades of work. In an online tribute, HIFF's artistic director, Anderson Le, recalled how Boller had a gift for making everyone feel welcome.

"He could welcome anyone just because of his beaming face and just cheery demeanor, with a big full beard and always very dapper, usually with a nice Aloha shirt," Le chuckled. "Everyone could see Chuck a mile away, very distinct-looking, so that in a sense almost made him like a mascot for HIFF."

HIFF began in 1981 as a free program sponsored by the East-West Center. When Boller came to Hawaiʻi, he was a Washington, D.C. entertainment lawyer. He started volunteering at HIFF in 1990 and eventually became the executive director. He helped it evolve into an internationally recognized film festival.

Heidi Chang Left to right: HIFF Executive Director Chuck Boller, The Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel (center, gray suit) and HIFF Artistic Director Anderson Le on the far right with the New American Perspectives honorees in 2012.

In 2004, Boller told me what excited him about HIFF's mission — to create cultural understanding between the East and the West through film.

"We do it because we think that Asian and Pacific Rim cinema are underappreciated. But another reason we focus on those areas of the world is that the ethnic makeup of the people in Hawaiʻi are from those areas," he said.

Boller's influence lingers in the programs and partnerships he established. Under his leadership, HIFF became the first U.S. film festival linked to the Shanghai International Film Festival. Boller also helped shape the New American Perspectives program, highlighting the voices of immigrant and foreign-born filmmakers. It's supported by the Vilcek Foundation. Since the program started in 2007, the foundation has donated more than three quarters of a million dollars, and it's still going strong.

Anderson Le says Boller's legacy lives on in the relationships he cultivated, the doors he opened and the connections he helped foster.

"Chuck was just a man who really fell in love with Hawaiʻi and wanted to make sure to promote and instill the values of Hawaiʻi. He was really into making ties with Asia and the Pacific especially, but at the same time, he was really adamant in nurturing the voices and works of local filmmakers," said Anderson Le, HIFF's artistic director.

HIFF's new executive director, Jean Lee, said they're honoring his contributions with a special fund called the Chuck Boller Legacy Endowment at HIFF.