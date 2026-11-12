Trained musician shares shamisen traditions in upcoming recital

Bon Dance season may have ended this year, but an upcoming performance on Oʻahu will be highlighting the music that makes the season so special.

Anju is a trained shamisen musician and the representative of the Hawaiʻi branch of Madoka No Kai, a school dedicated to Japanese traditional folk music, or "Minyo."

On Saturday, Nov. 15, she and Madoka No Kai Hawaii will be holding their 5th anniversary recital to celebrate the music of Minyo Matsuri.

Born and raised in Osaka, Madoka first performed at the age of 2 and began training under her mother, the headmaster of Madoka No Kai. Five years have passed since she established the school's Hawaiʻi chapter.

"I would love to expand more the culture," she told HPR about her decision to teach in Hawaiʻi. "Local can teach to local, so that way, the Japanese traditional music arts will keep preserving in Hawaiʻi."

@madokanokai.hi / Instagram Madoka No Kai Hawaii students performing live from the yagura, or portable shrine, during the Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest on July 4, 2026.

While the strum of a shamisen and the beat of a taiko drum may harken many a memory of Bon dance days gone by, Madoka No Kai aims to use live performances to preserve the art and attract a modern generation of musicians.

"It's important to embrace new ideas and approaches to connect our culture with the next generation. So even I play the Western songs or J-pop," she told HPR.

It helps her share the sound of the shamisen with younger performers, while still keeping the art grounded in its authentic past.

"Just as the flowers cannot bloom in dry soil, we must also continue to nourish the root," she concluded.

"This means giving equal attention to the original tradition, preserving their essence and passing them to future generations."

The Madoka No Kai Hawaii 5th Anniversary Recital will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. at the Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center at Pearl City High School. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.