Troy Fernandez returns for a Kaʻau Crater Boys comeback show in Waikīkī

The Kaʻau Crater Boys, Hawaiʻi's beloved musical duo, are scheduled to return to the stage on Oʻahu at Blue Note Hawaii.

In a comeback show titled "Kaʻau Crater Boys: The Second Chapter," lone surviving member Troy Fernandez will be backed by local musicians playing all the classics from their catalogue.

Started by Fernandez and the late Ernie Cruz, Jr. in the early 90s, the duo released five albums, entertaining thousands and influencing a generation of local musicians.

The two went their separate ways in 1997 to pursue other projects and never reunited. In 2016, Cruz, Jr. tragically died while bodysurfing at Sandy Beach.

HPR had the opportunity to talk with Fernandez about bringing back the duo's classic sound nearly three decades after the split.

"He was the best singer in Hawaiʻi when we were together," Fernandez said, remembering his former partner.

"I used to always tell him, 'Ernie, you're the best singer. I don't think there's anybody better than you.'"

Breaking up the Kaʻau Crater Boys gave Fernandez the time he needed to focus on his family, but bringing them back together was always a goal of his — even while he was away in California.

"I kept telling Ernie over and over, I mean, so many times, come on, Ernie, let's get back together," he recalled.

"I think right before he passed away, his best friend told me that he was just about ready to get back together with me."

For Fernandez, embracing the "second chapter" of the Kaʻau Crater Boys is a way to keep the music going, to preserve the memory of the duo and the fellow musician who made it possible.

"I'd like to thank Ernie for letting me play music with him," he told HPR.

"I think it's best to try to carry on the legacy that me and Ernie started, instead of just letting it die."

Troy Fernandez will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 29 and 30. More information about the show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.