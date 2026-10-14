© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrate American Archives Month with steel guitar and a look at Waikīkī's past

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:49 PM HST
The permanent home of the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame will be at the Hawaiʻi State Archives, where it will be fully accessible to the public. (Oct. 10, 2026)
Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services
/
Facebook
Steel guitars on display at the Hawaiʻi State Archives. It will be the permanent home of the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame, where it will be fully accessible to the public. (Oct. 10, 2026)

Steel guitar has its roots in Hawaiʻi, so it's only fitting that the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame would announce that it would be turning its collection of instruments, recordings and records over to the Hawaiʻi State Public Archives. 

The steel guitar collection will be joining vintage ukuleles and music albums dating to Hawaiʻi's territorial days as part of the state's archives, and it will also help broaden the facility's depth of music and culture.

October also happens to be American Archives month. HPR spoke with state archivist Adam Jansen to learn more about what the archives have in store.

A collection of steel guitars will soon be permanently collected at the Hawaiʻi State Archives. (Oct. 10, 2026)
Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services
/
Facebook
A collection of steel guitars will soon be permanently collected at the Hawaiʻi State Archives. (Oct. 10, 2026)

“We're very excited,” he told HPR. “We chose a theme this year based on a very historic milestone. The Moana Surfrider is 125. Royal Hawaiian is 100. And so because of that, we chose Waikīkī as our theme, because we're all familiar with it today, but what was it 100 years ago?”

Each week, the archives will be featuring different pieces of art and media focusing on Waikīkī's land, development and historic land and culture.

Jansen hopes that the event can raise awareness for the vital services and historical preservation that the state archive provides for the public.

“Yes, we are the government's archives, but first and foremost, we are the public archives. We are here for the people.”

More information about the upcoming plans for Archives Month 2026 can be found here. 

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi State ArchivesHistoryMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories