The Conversation: Alliance of Former Chief Justices; Heralding the holidays with a Hawaiian Kahu
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Former Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark Rectenwald joins fellow retired chief justices from across the country to promote the rule of law
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on the sale of land in Pacific Island waters and the impact of deep-sea mining | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on Kali Watson and his decision to step down as director of the Hawaiian Home Lands Director
- Kahu Kordell Kekoa, Chaplain of the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus, joins HPR to count his blessings before the holidays