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The Conversation

The Conversation: Senate President Kouchi on Kauaʻi’s recovery; Learning from disaster

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST
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Honolulu crew clearing downed and leaning trees on Pali Highway Kailua-bound Monday morning. (Sept. 7, 2026)
Department of Transportation
Honolulu crew clearing downed and leaning trees on Pali Highway Kailua-bound Monday morning. (Sept. 7, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against mail-in ballot restrictions | Full Story
  • State Senate President Ron Kouchi shares how his home island of Kauaʻi is recovering after Hurricane Lowell
  • Karl Kim, UH Professor and Executive Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center, shares what disasters like 9/11 and Hurricane Iniki can teach us
  • HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on the forecast for the rest of hurricane season — and why it won’t relent anytime soon | Full Story
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The Conversation Ron KouchiHurricane Seasondisaster recovery
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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