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The Conversation

The Conversation: Live from the Ala Wai Canal

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published September 14, 2026 at 9:10 AM HST
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FILE - Aerial view of Waikīkī and Ala Wai Canal.

Today, The Conversation is broadcasting live on the Ala Wai Canal — on the edge of Waikīkī. This morning we are at the Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, which is right on the banks of our focus today. We want to know what comes down the Ala Wai Canal and into the Ala Wai Harbor. It's a degraded waterway. Most people see what accumulates after a bad storm, and we've had a few so far this year. We head upstream to see what is going on up in the valley — from mauka to makai.

  • Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who represents the district, talks about the problems the Ala Wai Canal faces after a busy hurricane season
  • State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen shares how the department is working in areas upstream to minimize the debris downstream
  • Mānoa residents talk about how the higher stream levels near Woodlawn Bridge during the recent storms have affected their homes
  • Sen. Carol Fukunaga on the solutions to minimize the hazards of the Ala Wai
  • Kouri Nago, a coordinator for the Genki Ala Wai Project, on whether the Genki balls being thrown into the Ala Wai are making a difference to its water quality
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The Conversation WaikīkīHonolulu City CouncilEnvironmentWeatherWater
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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