The Conversation: Bringing power back to Kauaʻi; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- David Uchiyama, chief administrative officer of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, shares how Kauaʻi is handling the flow of visitors after Hurricane Lowell
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol shares how hurricane harbor closures impact communities on Lanaʻi
- Hawaiian Electric Company VP of Communications Jim Kelly shares the latest on Kauaʻi’s recovery efforts
- HPR returns with the latest installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi
- The Carnival of Nearly Extinct Animals, a live music and dance show raising awareness for endangered species, comes to town