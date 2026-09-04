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The Conversation

The Conversation: Disaster fatigue; Climate fund

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:17 AM HST
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Gov. Josh Green talks to a resident while looking at a damage ambulance in Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Island, on Aug. 16, 2026.
Hawaiʻi Office of the Governor
Gov. Josh Green talks to a resident while looking at a damage ambulance in Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Island, on Aug. 16, 2026.
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The Conversation FilmMental HealthClimate Changevolcano2023 Maui fires
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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