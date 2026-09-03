The Conversation: Most profitable companies; Costly disasters
- Ken Wills, managing editor of Hawaii Business magazine, on the state's most profitable companies
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on Climate Central and billion-dollar disasters | Full story
- Evan Patek, co-owner of Tailored Leadership Solutions, talks about using AI for small businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy
- HPR's DW Gibson talks with students about the impacts of Hurricane Lala on school life in the latest edition of Homeroom Hawaiʻi