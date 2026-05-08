The Conversation: Hana hou show on Vietnam and Operation Babylift

Today on the Conversation, we’re taking a look back on some of the stories around the Vietnam War and Operation Babylift, when thousands of Vietnamese orphans were airlifted to start new lives as adoptees in America:

Vietnamese adoptee Devaki Murch shares her experience as an Operation Babylift refugee and her harrowing tale of plane crash survival | Full Story (Nov. 2025)

(Nov. 2025) University of Hawaiʻi educator Thanh Truc Nguyen shares her family’s experience after the Fall of Saigon | Full Story (Nov. 2025)

(Nov. 2025) Sister Mary Nelle Gage recalls her work assisting with the adoption of thousands of Vietnamese children as part of Operation Babylift | Full Story (April 2026)

(April 2026) Devaki Murch and Steven George, two orphans who were airlifted out of Vietnam, share their experiences after the war and growing up as adoptees | Full Story | (Mar. 2026)