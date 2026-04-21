The Conversation: Uptick in immigration cases; Wahiawā dam
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Attorney Leilani Stacy explains why Hawaiʻi judges are taking on California immigration cases
- Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court chief justice nominee– and his link to a super PAC– ahead of his confirmation hearing | Full Story
- Small Business Administration spokeswoman Natalie Butz explains how they’re responding to the super typhoon after the closure of their Guam offices
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on conflicting feelings from residents and experts around the state acquisition of Wahiawā dam | Full Story
- HPR’s Betsy Brown reports on a golf course on Hawaiʻi Island recovering from the Kona low storms– and a volcanic eruption | Full Story