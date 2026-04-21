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The Conversation

The Conversation: Uptick in immigration cases; Wahiawā dam

By Catherine Cruz, Maddie Bender, Cassie Ordonio, Betsy Brown
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
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FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, left, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Alex Brandon
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AP
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, left, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Attorney Leilani Stacy explains why Hawaiʻi judges are taking on California immigration cases 
  • Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court chief justice nominee– and his link to a super PAC– ahead of his confirmation hearing | Full Story
  • Small Business Administration spokeswoman Natalie Butz explains how they’re responding to the super typhoon after the closure of their Guam offices 
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on conflicting feelings from residents and experts around the state acquisition of Wahiawā dam | Full Story 
  • HPR’s Betsy Brown reports on a golf course on Hawaiʻi Island recovering from the Kona low storms– and a volcanic eruption | Full Story
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The Conversation ImmigrationHawaiʻi Supreme CourtGuamHawaiʻi Island
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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