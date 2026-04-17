The Conversation: A hana hou show on local tech
Today on the Conversation, we're revisiting a few of our favorite interviews with entrepreneurs in the local tech space:
- Local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share their tips on how to make startups successful in the age of AI | Full Story (March 2026)
- Metropolis co-founder Courtney Fukuda shares plans to revolutionize parking with artificial intelligence | Full Story (March 2026)
- Daniel Zitterbart, co-inventor of the "WhaleSpotter" system, talks about how the AI technology can help avoid whale strikes | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
- Purple Maiʻa co-founder Donavan Kealoha discusses blending cultural values with emerging technologies | Full Story (May 2024)