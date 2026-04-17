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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on local tech

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderBill DormanRussell Subiono
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM HST
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Today on the Conversation, we're revisiting a few of our favorite interviews with entrepreneurs in the local tech space:

  • Local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share their tips on how to make startups successful in the age of AI | Full Story (March 2026)
  • Metropolis co-founder Courtney Fukuda shares plans to revolutionize parking with artificial intelligence | Full Story (March 2026)
  • Daniel Zitterbart, co-inventor of the "WhaleSpotter" system, talks about how the AI technology can help avoid whale strikes | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
  • Purple Maiʻa co-founder Donavan Kealoha discusses blending cultural values with emerging technologies | Full Story (May 2024)
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The Conversation TechnologyArtificial Intelligence
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
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Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
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