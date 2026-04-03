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The Conversation

Da Conversation: A hana hou show about Pidgin

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:18 AM HST
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This photo shows Pidgin books in a library shelf in Honolulu. News reports on census data showing the number of Pidgin speakers in Hawaii have helped spark a sense of pride among those who speak the language in their homes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
This photo shows Pidgin books in a library shelf in Honolulu. News reports on census data showing the number of Pidgin speakers in Hawaii have helped spark a sense of pride among those who speak the language in their homes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Today, we're revisiting a few of our favorite interviews centered the use of Pidgin:

  • Hawaiʻi's new state poet laureate Lee Tonouchi says he plans to use his role to uplift marginalized voices, including Pidgin speakers, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community | Full Story
  • Jehovah’s Witness regional spokesperson Chris Song discusses a new Pidgin translation of the Bible | Full Story
  • Former HPR Arts & Culture reporter Noe Tanigawa guides a Zocalo Public Square panel discussion on the future of Pidgin | Full Story
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The Conversation Religionpidgin
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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