Da Conversation: A hana hou show about Pidgin
Today, we're revisiting a few of our favorite interviews centered the use of Pidgin:
- Hawaiʻi's new state poet laureate Lee Tonouchi says he plans to use his role to uplift marginalized voices, including Pidgin speakers, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community | Full Story
- Jehovah’s Witness regional spokesperson Chris Song discusses a new Pidgin translation of the Bible | Full Story
- Former HPR Arts & Culture reporter Noe Tanigawa guides a Zocalo Public Square panel discussion on the future of Pidgin | Full Story