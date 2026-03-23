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Jehovah's Witnesses shepherd new Pidgin translations of the Bible

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM HST
FILE - A Bible is seen on a chair in the U.S. House chamber in Washington, Jan. 6, 2023.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
FILE - A Bible is seen on a chair in the U.S. House chamber in Washington, Jan. 6, 2023.

It’s been 25 years since the New Testament was first translated into Hawaiʻi Pidgin as “Da Jesus Book.” Now, Jehovah’s Witnesses are revisiting the Christian text to offer a new and updated Pidgin translation.

HPR spoke with Chris Song, regional spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, to learn more about their latest translation efforts.

“It's the language of the people of Hawaiʻi, local people, and when we produce literature or content in Hawaiʻi, Pidgin really resonated with the locals. It's the language of the heart,” Song said.

So far, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, or “Witnesses fo Jehovah,” have fully translated the books of Matthew and Mark, with hopes to translate the rest of the New Testament.

A screenshot of a portion of text from "Wat Mark Wen Write 1:1-45," on the Witnesses fo Jehovah website. (March 23, 2026)
Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania
A screenshot of a portion of text from "Wat Mark Wen Write 1:1-45," on the Witnesses fo Jehovah website. (March 23, 2026)

The new Pidgin translations can be read on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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