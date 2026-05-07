New bishop appointed to lead Hawaiʻi Catholics

Michael Thomas Tupou Castori will be the next Bishop of Honolulu. He succeeds Bishop Larry Silva, who has led the Diocese of Honolulu for 21 years.

The priest was appointed by Pope Leo XIV on May 6, making him the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu, which includes all Catholic churches and parishes in Hawaiʻi.

“When I received a call a little over two weeks ago… my inclination was to ask to be removed from consideration,” Castori said, remembering his initial reaction of shock.

“But I came to a sense of peace, and then a firm belief that whatever decision the Holy Father made, it would be from God, and so if it were to be me, I could accept the appointment with peace and joy,” he continued.

Castori is a member of the Society of Jesus, also known as the Jesuits, and has served in California, Guam, Fiji, Tonga and the Marshall Islands. He said his deep ties to the Pacific has created a sense of place and community in Hawaiʻi.

Castori said he wants to continue Bishop Silva’s legacy of keeping a family-oriented feel throughout the church, and added his admiration toward the way he has led the diocese over the past two decades.

“I ask for your prayers, not only at this time, but for the years to come that, though unworthy, I may by the grace of God, know and do His will for our church and that together, we build His kingdom in our midst,” Castori said. “I thank you for your aloha, for warmly receiving me, and for our journey together that lies ahead.”

Bishop Silva will continue in his position until Castori is officially ordained on July 28.