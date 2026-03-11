UH to host conference on what some people find in Buddhism

The Imin International Conference Center at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa will be hosting a Buddhist conference this week. The two-day gathering is organized by the UH Mānoa Department of Religions and Ancient Civilizations, and HPR spoke with professor Michel Mohr to learn more.

Mohr was raised in Switzerland by agnostic parents, which he says set him on a path that led him first to Japan and then to Hawaiʻi. The conference, titled “Intrinsic Perfection,” takes an academic look at Buddhist nature and its universal appeal.

The Numata Conference in Buddhist Studies is free and open to the public and will run from March 12-13 this week. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 11, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.