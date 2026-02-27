UH, partners receive $4.6M for coral restoration in American Samoa

American Samoa is seeing sea levels rise four times faster than the global average, and it's predicted that some areas along the coast could be completely submerged by the end of the century.

A team from the University of Hawai’i, Old Dominion University, and American Samoa Community College is focused on coral reef restoration — thanks to $4.6 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The hope is that healthy reefs can counter coastal erosion and provide a blueprint for other islands.

The Conversation spoke with Kelley Anderson Tagarino, who works with the UH Sea Grant College Program and has lived in American Samoa since 2009. She shared details about the new workforce development program.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.