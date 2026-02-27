© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH, partners receive $4.6M for coral restoration in American Samoa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:43 PM HST
Shallow coral reef with several Acropora and Porites species, Faga'itua Bay, Pago Pago, Tutuila Island, American Samoa
Andre Seale
/
Hawaiʻi Sea Grant
Shallow coral reef with several Acropora and Porites species, Faga'itua Bay, Pago Pago, Tutuila Island, American Samoa

American Samoa is seeing sea levels rise four times faster than the global average, and it's predicted that some areas along the coast could be completely submerged by the end of the century.

A team from the University of Hawai’i, Old Dominion University, and American Samoa Community College is focused on coral reef restoration — thanks to $4.6 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The hope is that healthy reefs can counter coastal erosion and provide a blueprint for other islands.

The Conversation spoke with Kelley Anderson Tagarino, who works with the UH Sea Grant College Program and has lived in American Samoa since 2009. She shared details about the new workforce development program.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation American SamoaEnvironmentcoral reefScienceUniversity of Hawai‘i
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
