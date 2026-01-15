The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Noise Cabinet at Capitol Modern
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green talks about immigration and rising health care premiums
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote has tips on what you should put in your disaster go-bag | Full Story
- Co-authors Mary Mau and Mary Putnam detail Mau's journey as a trafficked sex worker in New York and Hawaiʻi in the memoir "Tricked"
- Musician Clara Kim kicks off the new music series "Noise Cabinet" at Capitol Modern