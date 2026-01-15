© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Noise Cabinet at Capitol Modern

By DW Gibson
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:22 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
File - Gov. Josh Green at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on April 6, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
File - Gov. Josh Green at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on April 6, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green talks about immigration and rising health care premiums
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote has tips on what you should put in your disaster go-bag | Full Story
  • Co-authors Mary Mau and Mary Putnam detail Mau's journey as a trafficked sex worker in New York and Hawaiʻi in the memoir "Tricked"
  • Musician Clara Kim kicks off the new music series "Noise Cabinet" at Capitol Modern
Tags
The Conversation ImmigrationHealth CareJosh GreenLiteratureMusic
Stay Connected
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes