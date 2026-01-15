'Noise Cabinet' concert series bring new sounds to Capitol Modern

Noise Cabinet is a new musical performance series at the Capitol Modern. The first installment will be this weekend.

It’s the brainchild of musician Clara Kim, and the idea is to create a series for listeners with openness and curiosity about music and sounds they have yet to experience. The Conversation spoke with Kim about her vision for the series and what listeners can expect.

The inaugural concert takes place on Jan 17. For ticket information, click here .

