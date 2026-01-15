© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'Noise Cabinet' concert series bring new sounds to Capitol Modern

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:52 PM HST
Noise Cabinet is a new musical performance series at the Capitol Modern. The first installment will be this weekend.

It’s the brainchild of musician Clara Kim, and the idea is to create a series for listeners with openness and curiosity about music and sounds they have yet to experience. The Conversation spoke with Kim about her vision for the series and what listeners can expect.

The inaugural concert takes place on Jan 17. For ticket information, click here.

Noise Cabinet will be held four times a year at Capitol Modern, and the first is set for Jan. 17, 2026.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation MusicEntertainmentCapitol Modern (formerly Hawaiʻi State Art Museum)
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
