The Conversation

The Conversation: SNAP cuts; Women's Court in Kona

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:08 AM HST
Loaves of bread sit ready to be distributed by Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers on Oct. 31, 2025.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Loaves of bread sit ready to be distributed by Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers on Oct. 31, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR listeners share what SNAP cuts mean for them
  • Maui Hub Co-Founder Autumn Ness describes how the nonprofit is working to serve customers who have lost federal food assistance | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio digs into whether jewelry made with ʻopihi is sustainable
  • HPR speaks with several people involved with the newly formed Women's Court on Hawaiʻi Island
SNAP Maui Conservation judiciary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
