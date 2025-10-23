The Conversation: Health insurance premiums; Billionaire Marc Benioff
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on new costs for people who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act | Full Story
- The San Francisco Standard's Emily Shugerman reports on billionaire Marc Benioff's ties to Hawaiʻi
- Film director Eleni Gill Avendaño and producers Jon Matsuoka and Ana Schielzeth explore the history of Buddhism in Hawaiʻi in the new documentary "Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi"
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers Megan Porter and Becky Chong illuminate the lives of Hawaiʻi Island's cave bugs | Full Story