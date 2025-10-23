© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health insurance premiums; Billionaire Marc Benioff

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW GibsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:58 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, right, talks on stage during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Eric Risberg
/
AP
FILE - Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, right, talks on stage during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on new costs for people who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act | Full Story
  • The San Francisco Standard's Emily Shugerman reports on billionaire Marc Benioff's ties to Hawaiʻi
  • Film director Eleni Gill Avendaño and producers Jon Matsuoka and Ana Schielzeth explore the history of Buddhism in Hawaiʻi in the new documentary "Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi"
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers Megan Porter and Becky Chong illuminate the lives of Hawaiʻi Island's cave bugs | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Health CareFilmEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes