The Conversation: Native Hawaiian political history; Overthrow walking tours return
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina provides a preview of an upcoming forum on Native Hawaiian political history and current federal funding threats
- Journalist Jennifer Ablan takes the helm of Hawaii Business Magazine
- André Raine, science director for Archipelago Research and Conservation, says a colony of feral cats on Kauaʻi has killed 125 birds
- Writer Victoria Nalani Kneubuh and performers Alakaʻi Cunningham and John Wat talk about the return of "Mai Poina: The Overthrow Walking Tours" after a pandemic hiatus