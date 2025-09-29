Kauaʻi-based conservationists sound alarm over mass killing of native birds

Close to 200 native birds have been killed on Kauaʻi in the last two weeks, according to a local conservation group.

At Ninini Point near the Līhuʻe airport, Archipelago Research and Conservation recently discovered 125 dead birds. The group said all the birds had been killed by cats. A social media post showing the carcasses of the birds quickly went viral.

Science Director André Raine spoke with The Conversation about the devastating scene.

André Raine Two ʻuaʻu kani adult sea birds.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.