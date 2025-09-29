© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kauaʻi-based conservationists sound alarm over mass killing of native birds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:25 PM HST
An ʻuaʻu kani chick.
Archipelago Research and Conservation
/
André Raine
An ʻuaʻu kani chick.

Close to 200 native birds have been killed on Kauaʻi in the last two weeks, according to a local conservation group.

At Ninini Point near the Līhuʻe airport, Archipelago Research and Conservation recently discovered 125 dead birds. The group said all the birds had been killed by cats. A social media post showing the carcasses of the birds quickly went viral.

Science Director André Raine spoke with The Conversation about the devastating scene.

Two 'ua'u kani adult sea birds.
André Raine
Two ʻuaʻu kani adult sea birds.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation KauaʻiAnimalsConservation
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories