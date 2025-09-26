The Conversation hana hou: Spotlighting the harp
Today on the program, we're revisiting a few of our interviews with accomplished and creative harpists:
- Harpist Connie Uejio reflects on 44 years with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra | Full Story (June 2025)
- Retired nurse and harpist Ruth Freedman discusses the impact of music therapy on Kalaupapa residents | Full Story (Jan. 2021)
- Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger is recognized by the Doris Duke Foundation | Full Story (June 2025)
- Harpist and composer Megan Bledsoe Ward shares how the Pacific Harp Project came together | Full Story (Nov. 2015)
- HPR staff members, including harpist and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba, reflect on their time with the Hawaʻi Youth Symphony | Full Story (March 2025)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.