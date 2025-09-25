© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi timeshares; Keiki author tells story of internment

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:05 AM HST
An aerial image of Waikīkī.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jason Gamel, president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, gives a snapshot of the timeshare landscape
  • Sociologist Sean Viña shares a new study on health disparities in psychedelic research
  • Author and illustrator Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson tells her family's story of internment during World War II in her new children's book "Shell Song"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
