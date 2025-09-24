The Conversation: HMSA lawsuit; AI-generated podcast
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Attorney Ted Hong discusses a recent ruling in his lawsuit against HMSA, Hawaiʻi's largest health insurance provider
- Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on a domestic violence on Kauaʻi that's had its federal funding cut | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi State Auditor Les Kondo talks about the launch of an AI-generated podcast
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on why some students and alums are unhappy with a few of the new murals at Farrington High School
- The Conservation revisits an interview with the late Ian Capps, host of HPR's "The Early Muse" | Full Story