The Conversation: Hawaiʻi dairy business; Maui transplant story
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Farm Link Hawaiʻi's Claire Sullivan on the recent announcement that it will be carrying fresh milk from Hawaiʻi’s last dairy farm, Cloverleaf Dairy, on Hawaiʻi Island.
- Bahman Sadeghi, who bought the Meadow Gold processing plant on Hawaiʻi Island five years ago, discusses the history of Hawaiʻi's dairy business.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a street medicine program that is looking to expand on the island of Hawai'i | Full Story
- Transplant patient Michelle Ankele and her two doctors, Anil Trindade and Konrad Hoetzenecker, share the story of Ankele's lung transplant | Read the case report