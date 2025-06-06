The Conversation: Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana
Today, the Conversation is revisiting interviews with the creators and performers in Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana:
- Aaron Salā, one of the creative forces behind ʻAuana, talks about what it means to be a part of Hawaiʻi's first Cirque du Soleil show | Full Story
- Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Duffy on what audiences can expect from the performance | Full Story
- Costume designer Manaola Yap and performer Salvador Salangsang share highlights from their experience with Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana | Full Story
- Hula dancer Mahealani Kamu shares how she reconnected with home after being cast in Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana | Full Story