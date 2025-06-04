The Conversation: Thirty Meter Telescope; Hawaiʻi Convention Center
- John De Fries, executive director of the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, responds to TMT funding cuts | Full Story
- State Comptroller Keith Regan provides an update on repairs to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center's leaky roof | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the state's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions | Full Story
- HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on policies around self-driving cars | Full Story