The Conversation

The Conversation: Legal battles in Trump's first 100 days; Workers' March

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 1, 2025 at 11:21 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo shares the big takeaways from the last week of the legislative session | Read HPR's coverage of the state legislature
  • Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez and other top law officials discuss the state's legal battles against the Trump administration | Full Story
  • Dion Dizon with IBEW Local Union 1186 shares details on a planned march for International Workers' Day in support of fired federal workers | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on mass transit in the suburbs | Full Story
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Attorney GeneralState LegislatureTransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
