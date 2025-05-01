© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local electricians' union on the labor landscape for federal workers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:54 PM HST
IBEW Local 1186

The first of May is celebrated as International Workers' Day. On Thursday, hundreds of union members planned to gather for a silent march from the state Capitol to the federal building.

HPR talked to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local 1186 representative Dion Dizon, who said the support for federal employees who have lost their jobs or had their collective bargaining contracts set aside is important during these unprecedented times.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationLaborEconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
