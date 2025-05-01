Hawaiʻi AG says the state is 'fully engaged' in responses to Trump administration

Trump's executive orders have triggered more than 200 lawsuits. Hawaiʻi has joined other states in at least 14 of the legal challenges.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez was joined by two of her deputies at a University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law forum Wednesday, who are passionate about taking on a fight for the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.

HPR was there among law students and faculty to hear Lopez, Solicitor General Kaliko Fernandes and Deputy Attorney General David Day.

Hawaiʻi is co-leading the fight in two cases, and it's been a whirlwind of legal curveballs.

"Elected and appointed government officials of both parties have failed to uphold their sworn duty to their respective state constitutions and the United States Constitution by staying silent," Lopez said.

She shared that she believes Hawaiʻi plays an important role in the litigation.

“It’s important to me that people in Hawaiʻi know that we are fighting every day. The state is fully engaged, and every time their rights or they are somehow impacted by Trump’s illegal activity, we’re going to step in and we’re going to fight back.” Lopez said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.