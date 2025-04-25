The Conversation Hana Hou: Ocean stories caught on film
Today on The Conversation, we're replaying interviews with filmmakers who focus on stories of the ocean:
- Former editor-in-chief of SURFER Magazine Jim Kempton discusses a film about a legendary surfboard designer titled "The Shape of Things: The Dick Brewer Story." | Full Story
- Oʻahu photographer Christa Funk shares what it was like to photograph The Eddie underwater | Watch the documentary on Funk | Full Story
- Andrew MacKenzie, the director of the new surf film "Trilogy: New Wave," discusses the high-tech camera equipment he used to capture the stunning images in his feature film debut | Full Story
- Photographer and Maui resident Daniel Sullivan documents the first humpback whales to return to Lahaina after the 2023 wildfires in the new film "Koholā" | Full Story