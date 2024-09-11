© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New surf film uses high-tech gadgets to capture stunning visuals

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:12 PM HST
An image from "Trilogy: New Wave"
Courtesy Aether Films
An image from "Trilogy: New Wave"

When you imagine how surf documentaries are made, you probably envision a stationary camera on the shoreline, or a hand-held camera in the water, dodging waves and surfboards.

The new surf film, "Trilogy: New Wave," uses modern camera technology to elevate the art form to a new level. Virtual reality drones and 8K resolution cameras provide close-ups and tracking shots that weren't possible 10 years ago.

The film tells the story of the close friendship between three professional surfers: Seth Moniz of Hawaiʻi, Griffin Colapinto of California, and Ethan Ewing of Australia. It will be available on Apple TV and other streaming platforms starting on Sept. 13.

HPR talked with director Andrew MacKenzie about the tech he used to shoot his feature-length film debut.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentFilmSportsSurfing
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories