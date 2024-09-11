New surf film uses high-tech gadgets to capture stunning visuals

When you imagine how surf documentaries are made, you probably envision a stationary camera on the shoreline, or a hand-held camera in the water, dodging waves and surfboards.

The new surf film, "Trilogy: New Wave," uses modern camera technology to elevate the art form to a new level. Virtual reality drones and 8K resolution cameras provide close-ups and tracking shots that weren't possible 10 years ago.

The film tells the story of the close friendship between three professional surfers: Seth Moniz of Hawaiʻi, Griffin Colapinto of California, and Ethan Ewing of Australia. It will be available on Apple TV and other streaming platforms starting on Sept. 13.

HPR talked with director Andrew MacKenzie about the tech he used to shoot his feature-length film debut.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.