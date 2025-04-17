The Conversation: Trump takes aim at collective bargaining; Auto industry
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, responds to President Trump's executive order to end collective bargaining for federal employees at certain agencies | Full Story
- Melissa Pavlicek, executive director of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, discusses how tariffs may skew car sales in the coming year | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol picks up the thread on tariffs with a look at how they may impact rebuilding efforts in Lahaina
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on what to expect in the last two weeks of the legislative session
- ABC Stores founder Paul Kosasa and Kosasa Foundation CEO Christine van Bergeijk announce $100,000 grants to support creative groups | Learn more and apply | Full Story