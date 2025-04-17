© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Shopping for a new car? Tariff uncertainties could affect local market

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:47 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Automobile Dealers Association 2024 Island Renewal and Industry Revival Convention.
Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association
The Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association 2024 Island Renewal and Industry Revival Convention.

The Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association had been forecasting modest growth for 2025.

It’s been waiting on the numbers for first quarter sales, but President Trump’s proposed tariffs could skew sales for the rest of the year, depending on what parts get taxed and whether the top-selling automakers have U.S. plants.

The Conversation talked to Melissa Pavlicek, the executive director of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, about the continued uncertainty for buyers and the 71 new car dealers across the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation EconomycarsDonald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
