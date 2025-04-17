Shopping for a new car? Tariff uncertainties could affect local market

The Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association had been forecasting modest growth for 2025.

It’s been waiting on the numbers for first quarter sales, but President Trump’s proposed tariffs could skew sales for the rest of the year, depending on what parts get taxed and whether the top-selling automakers have U.S. plants.

The Conversation talked to Melissa Pavlicek, the executive director of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, about the continued uncertainty for buyers and the 71 new car dealers across the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.